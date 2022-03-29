WorldSkills Africa participants focus on winning

Competitors in the second WorldSkills Africa Competition for the youth from across Africa are currently busy challenging for the African Champion title in Swakopmund.

The WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022 Skills Competition has ten teams battling for top honours in sixteen skills. The competitors are also using this event to prepare for WorldSkills Shanghai, which will take place in China later this year.

As a gold sponsor, Bank Windhoek has pledged N$1 million to assist the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) in staging the event.

The participating countries are Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana, Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and team Refugee.

WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022 takes place under the auspices of WorldSkills International and the African Union. The event concludes this weekend.