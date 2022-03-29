Select Page

Kapana wins three international awards

Local film, Kapana, a production of Ombetja Yehinga Organization (OYO) recently won three international awards in March.

OYO said in a statement that Kapana was the recipient of the 2022 Free To Be Me HIVOS Award at the Roze Filmdagen LGBT Film Festival in Amsterdam on 12 March. “The following week the film won best actors for Adriano Visagie and Simon Hangana at the Indepentarn Film Festival in Couffouleux, France and in the same week Kapana won the Audience Award at the Black Film Summit in Naperville Illinois, USA,” explained OYO.

The Director of the Film, Dr Philippe Talavera said they were overwhelmed with joy upon hearing the news of the Awards. “It means a lot to all of us and I say ‘we’ because I speak on behalf of the cast and crew and it is really a team effort, from the writers to the actors and crew,” he added.

Talavera further explained that everybody involved in this film was incredibly brave to embark on this project, particularly the actors who are the face of the film. “I applaud their effort, their commitment and their passion,” he emphasized.

The HIVOS Free To Be Me award is a prize for a film that has contributed to the LGBTQ+ acceptance and visibility in a country where there is little room for diversity, while the Indepentarn Film Festival is a festival in Southern France that celebrates films independently produced and the Black Film Summit is a gathering of people who love film and want to celebrate black achievement in the cinematic arts.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

