One Economy empowers survivors of abuse and violence

The One Economy Foundation through the #BreakFree Campaign held their 6th Sexual and Gender Violence (SGBV), Survivor, Support Group Session on 26 March at Niizala Guesthouse in Windhoek.

The sessions were created to facilitate healing and empower survivors by targeting their minds, body and soul and ultimately for the survivors to have a sense of belonging.

The Foundation said this skills development session themed EDUCATE, EMPOWER, EXPERIENCE was meant to expose participants to a range of professional opportunities as well as introduce them to women doing exceptionally well in their respective industries.

One Economy Foundation, Gender and Child Protection specialist, Dr Veronica Theron emphasised the importance of the Skills Development Sessions for Survivors of SGBV, in the path of building character, confidence, resilience and capital and encouraged the ladies to #BeFree and make the most of the sessions.

While Dr Esperance Luvindao displayed to participants the importance of first impressions and body language when engaging in public speaking and she taught participants the 5 Cs of public speaking which included Confidence, Content, Clear, Catch and Carry on.

Owner of E-Merge Coaching, Estelle Tjipuka provided participants with a pathway to building and fostering inner confidence to be able to take on the various challenges that life throws at you.

While renowned Entrepreneur, Twapewa Kadhikwa talked about starting and managing a business and she instilled an entrepreneurial mindset in the participants, by focusing on creating a business-driven lifestyle and mentality.

Aspiring make-up artists were taught the fundamentals of skin, tone and texture and Makeup by Arvashni trained the participants on how to shape eyebrows, apply foundation and eye shadowing.

One Economy Foundation, Senior Social Worker, Pefimbo Shipunda shared her pageant skills for those participants who want a career or hobby along that path and she explained how modelling serves as a platform for advocacy and reaching out to bigger audiences.

Shiwa The Baker taught the participants how to prepare and bake cupcakes and said this is where you learn the importance of following instructions and paying attention to detail. Tailoring classes were given by Angela Hangula, who taught the participants how to pay close attention to patterns, material cutting and folding for perfect sewing.

Participants walked away with baking toolkits by Shiwa The Baker, 30-day self-confidence journals by Estelle Tjipuka and DIY make-up kits for all by Makeup by Arvashni.