Chris de Kock to handover WesBank leadership to Ghana Msibi at the end of June

WesBank announced that after nearly 35 years in the business, Chris de Kock is retiring as CEO of WesBank and handing over the reins to Ghana Msibi who is the current CEO of WesBank’s motor retail division.

De Kock joined WesBank in 1987 and has held the role of CEO since September 2013. De Kock said that it was time to hand over the reins to the next generation of leadership.

“I am very proud of the business we have collectively built over the years. WesBank is a market leader in vehicle and asset finance with an unparalleled portfolio of partnerships. Our unique model has allowed us to deliver a long track record of growth and returns to the shareholders of WesBank’s parent FirstRand Limited. I am pleased that Ghana has agreed to take on this role and I have every confidence that he will make it a great success,” he said.

Msibi who has been with WesBank for the last 7 years, said he was excited to step up and lead WesBank.

“It’s a very special business, with passionate people and high quality, long-standing partnerships. It’s a privilege to take over from Chris,” said Msibi.

De Kock will retire as WesBank CEO effective 30 June 2022 but will remain with the FirstRand Group for the next twelve months to ensure a seamless handover and finalise a number of strategic projects currently underway.