Various communities, institutions get assistance from NAMFISA

The Namibian Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) during the financial year ended 31 March 2022, managed to assist institutions and individuals with N$364,000 through their Corporate Social Responsibility and Investment (CSRI) initiatives.

Corporate Communication and Consumer Education Manager at NAMFISA Victoria Muranda said that consumers of financial services extend across the country, therefore sponsorship and investments should be represented as such.

“The corporate social responsibility operations are enshrined in our CSRI policy that focuses on educational initiatives, sports, arts and culture, health and national concerns and ICT,” added Muranda.

During the period under review, NAMFISA sponsored the Chief Executive Office Public Enterprise Forum, Isize Combined School, Iseke Combined School, Gibeon education Centre, Empowerment Hub, Camelthorn Youth Development Association, Dubai Expo 2020, FabFlicks Film Project, Face of Namibia and Martin Ndumba Senior Secondary School.