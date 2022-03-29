Hardarp Region to get more classrooms and ablution blocks to cater for the communities

Hardap Governor, Salomon April handed over the site for construction of nine classrooms, two ablution blocks for boys and girls and an administration block on 28 March at the AA Denk Primary School in Kalkrand, during a groundbreaking ceremony.

The Office of the Hardap Governor said the construction will be done on land donated to the government by the Denk family with already existing infrastructure built by the family for the education of the children of the village and community.

“The classrooms will be constructed at a cost of N$1.4 million by the Blitz Electrical Construction CC a local company and work on-site commenced on 29 March,” the Office said.

The governor’s office further said the construction of these additional infrastructures is to upgrade the primary school to a junior secondary phase in order to address the need of keeping the learners still under the watchful eyes of their parents as they start a junior secondary phase of education.

“The construction of the classrooms is funded by the Japanese Embassy and it is a kind gesture in line with international and bilateral relations and was solicited by Governor April as part of his social development responsibilities,” the governor’s office emphasised.

According to the governor’s office, in April 2021, the Japanese Embassy agreed to collaborate in the construction of an extra classroom at the school.

The Rehoboth Rural Regional Councilor, Gershon Dausab and Local Authority Councilor at the Kalkrand Village Council, Fhosy Manzy were also in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony embracing and pledging support for the project.