MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni Hamunghete ready to make her mark in all things film and television

The male-dominated creative industry studies suggest women are often undervalued. However, the dynamics are constantly changing in Namibia, and more women are assertively proving their worth, one step at a time.

One of these women is MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) student, Lucia Kim Hamunghete, who also doubles as a director and aspiring creative leader in the Namibian film and television sphere.

“Being in the creative industry as a woman, especially as a black woman, means that I am liberated and free to create and celebrate that freedom through my diverse craft. I don’t feel overlooked because when I create, I don’t do it as a woman but simply as a creative. I try to make sure that everyone around me doesn’t treat me different because I am a woman.”

It has been almost six months down the line with the MultiChoice Talent Factory, and Hamunghete describes her experience as “amazing”.

“This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’ll forever be grateful to be a part of the 2022 MTF cohort. This is a constant reminder to myself that I am on the right path to achieving my goals. What an honour it is to be supported by MultiChoice,” she said.

Creating content is no easy feat – which is why Hamunghete feels inspired by having no limits, especially as a woman who can accomplish anything she sets her mind to and is driven by her family as well as her desire to show young, black girls that their dreams are valid and achievable.

“Being a woman makes it even harder because the reality is that I am in a male-dominated industry and before I’m even considered for the job, I first have to prove why I, as a woman, should get it before they look at my work.”

With her mom as her inspiration and a “powerhouse” in her life, Hamunghete is excited to grow as a creator and use as much knowledge as she can from the Talent Factory to tell authentic stories.

As someone who has a passion for opening even more doors for those younger than herself, Hamunghete shared wise words, which she’d also relate to her 10-year-old self: “Being different is the best thing you can be. Visualize your goals and let God guide you throughout. You will make it, I promise”.