The Lüderitz Crayfish Festival back again after two-year break

The annual Crayfish Festival is st to take place from 29 April to 1 May in Lüderitz after a two-year break due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xinhua News agency reported.

The festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the event attracts huge crowds but since the restrictions on gatherings have been eased, the festival will resume.

“It will be bigger and better and of a higher standard of quality as has never been seen before in Luderitz so we are looking at attracting a larger pool of visitors with the hope that some might find investment opportunities in our town,” said Luderitz town, spokesperson Elwin Gaoseb.

According to Gaoseb, the festival enables the town to position itself as a major tourism and investment destination in Namibia. It provides a platform for small and medium enterprises to showcase their products and services.

The annual festival holds a significant place in the country’s fishing industry and since its inception in 2008, has grown from strength to strength, cementing the quiet coastal town as a sought-after destination for both domestic and international tourists. (Xinhua).