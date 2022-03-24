Select Page

First breakbulk sugar imports from Brazil land at Walvis Bay

Posted by | Mar 28, 2022 |

First breakbulk sugar imports from Brazil land at Walvis Bay

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) recently welcomed its first breakbulk consignment of 20,800 tons of sugar originating from Brazil, headed for neighbouring Botswana.

The importation/handling as well the storage of this consignment is facilitated by SeaRail Botswana which is the terminal operator for the Botswana Dry Port, situated at the Port of Walvis Bay.

Another shipment of 15, 000 tons of sugar is expected to arrive in the second half of 2022 and Namport is optimistic for this to become a regular business for the Port of Walvis Bay.

Over the past decade, Namport together with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group has persistently promoted the use of the Port of Walvis Bay and the Namibian corridors linking local ports to major SADC markets as a crucial hub for the Brazilian imports into Southern Africa.

“These efforts have finally borne the much-desired fruits with this first consignment of 20,800 tons breakbulk sugar imports, which is hopefully the first of many to follow,” said Philemon Mupupa, Business Development Partner at Namport.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Air Namibia calls on nation to support local air services

Air Namibia calls on nation to support local air services

21 June 2017

Road Fund prepares for African Road Maintenance Funds Association General Meeting

Road Fund prepares for African Road Maintenance Funds Association General Meeting

30 January 2019

Advertising medium looks towards the wired future

Advertising medium looks towards the wired future

15 August 2014

Education ministry award loans to top performers

Education ministry award loans to top performers

27 January 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<