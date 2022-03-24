First breakbulk sugar imports from Brazil land at Walvis Bay

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) recently welcomed its first breakbulk consignment of 20,800 tons of sugar originating from Brazil, headed for neighbouring Botswana.

The importation/handling as well the storage of this consignment is facilitated by SeaRail Botswana which is the terminal operator for the Botswana Dry Port, situated at the Port of Walvis Bay.

Another shipment of 15, 000 tons of sugar is expected to arrive in the second half of 2022 and Namport is optimistic for this to become a regular business for the Port of Walvis Bay.

Over the past decade, Namport together with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group has persistently promoted the use of the Port of Walvis Bay and the Namibian corridors linking local ports to major SADC markets as a crucial hub for the Brazilian imports into Southern Africa.

“These efforts have finally borne the much-desired fruits with this first consignment of 20,800 tons breakbulk sugar imports, which is hopefully the first of many to follow,” said Philemon Mupupa, Business Development Partner at Namport.