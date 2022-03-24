Select Page

Windhoek municipality to conduct technical verification for targeted electricity billing meters

The City of Windhoek (CoW) will be conducting a technical verification exercise for targeted electricity billing meters and demand-side management devices from 28 March 2022 to 30 April 2023.

The municipality said the purpose of the exercise is to ensure that the electricity meters and demand-side management devices at the targeted sites are fully functional and replaced where required.

“Municipal officials need access to the targeted properties within the boundaries of Windhoek to carry out this important exercise and verification will take place during weekdays from 08:00 to 16:30 and officials will be identifiable by the navy-blue two-piece overall with grey reflectors stripes with the city of Windhoek logo,” added the City.

CoW emphasised that officials will also display their City of Windhoek verification officer’s employee cards and residents should not that this exercise is targeted at a limited number of customers and should not be confused with the municipal services audit currently underway.

“The public cooperation in the completion of this exercise will be highly appreciated and refusal to allow access to the property will lead to disconnection of electricity until access is granted,” the City concluded.

 

