600 athletes expected to grace World Martial Arts Championships in Windhoek

Namibia will host its first World Martial Arts Championships at Safari Hotel in Windhoek from 29 March to 2 April, an official said Saturday.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Shihan Mangaba, said the event will be attended by approximately 600 athletes from 40 countries and regions.

“This is a tremendous privilege for our Namibia youth, who have literally been waiting years for the chance to train and participate in a high technique championship and seminar,” Mangaba said. “Previously, our youth had to travel to Japan or Europe at tremendous costs and very high seminar fees to be able to attend.”

This championship caters to all formats of Karate, while kickboxing will also be featured together with sport jujitsu, Kobudo, Chinese martial arts and Qwan Ki Do, Mangaba added.

 

