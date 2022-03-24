Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat to hold Namibian leg of information sessions this week in Swakopmund

The easing of trade across borders is an important attribute that defines and shapes the Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat (TKCS). In a bid to ensure continuity of the same, the corridor management institute has organised yet another Information Session scheduled for 30 March.

The Information Session will be held in Swakopmund at the Sea Side Hotel. The theme of the information session is ‘Enhancing Trade Facilitation through Innovative Solutions.’

The Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Jonas Sheelongo will give the welcome remarks, TKCS Executive Director, Mr Leslie Mpofu will give a Statement and objectives of the information session, and the Director of Infrastructure at South African Development Committee (SADC) Ms Mmapolao Mokoena will give the Keynote address.

A special invite has been accorded to the Vice Chairperson of Rwanda Association of Transporters who will share Rwanda’s perspective and experience as it relates to the subject. A number of industry experts have also been invited to address the participants and these include the Director of Transport policy and regulation Dr Cedric Limbo, the CEO of Namibia Trade Forum Ms Stacey Pinto, the Deputy Director of Immigration and border control, Ms Gillian Korner, NamRA Senior Manager, Ms Victoria Weyulu, Ministry of Health, and Mr Mwenyo of Namibian Ports will give closing remarks.

“TKCS conducts such information sessions from time to time to ensure that stakeholders are well informed on any development and initiatives by the Member States. This is in line with our vision of striving to achieve a seamless movement of goods and persons,’’ said The Executive Director of Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat Mpofu.

The Information Session will be streamed live on Zoom, TKCS Facebook page and TKCS YouTube channel for stakeholders that are unable to attend and in other countries to participate.

The first leg of this series targeting Botswana was held virtually in November 2022. The next leg of these information sessions will be held in South Africa in June this year where border authorities of the Republic of South Africa will be addressing stakeholders within the TKC on their innovative solutions to trade facilitation.

The Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat (TKCS) is a secretariat of the Trans Kalahari Corridor Management Committee (TKCMC), a corridor management institution (CMI) that was established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Namibia, Botswana and South Africa. The TKCS coordinates the implementation of the TKCMC trade and transport facilitation work programme. The CMI also is mandated to promote the Trans Kalahari Corridor which stretches about 1900 km from Gauteng, South Africa, across Botswana and ends at the Walvis Bay, Namibia.