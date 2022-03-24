Select Page

Belgium, UAE dominate client list for NAMDIA for next 3-year cycle

Posted by | Mar 28, 2022 |

Belgium, UAE dominate client list for NAMDIA for next 3-year cycle

State-owned, diamond marketing and sales company, Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) on Friday announced their finalized new client list for the next three-year cycle.

The finalized list of 36 companies is dominated by companies from Belgium and the United Arab Emirates which are both represented by 9 companies each, India (8), Israel (5), the United States of America (3), while two companies from Namibia were selected on the new client list.

“NAMDIA looks forward to continuing fostering and building strong working relationships with its clients and remains committed to creating a global footprint for Namibian diamonds and security for the best value for our country’s most precious stones,” the company said in the announcement.

Namibia and Antwerp’s (Belgium) direct bilateral diamond trade amounted to over US$133 million in 2021 and Namibia ranks as the sixth-largest diamond producer in the world with the majority of the nation’s rough diamond production coming from marine sources.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

OK, you can breathe now!

OK, you can breathe now!

26 July 2013

Eco Atlantic announces positive annual results

Eco Atlantic announces positive annual results

7 August 2015

NABIRM set to start 2D seismic survey

NABIRM set to start 2D seismic survey

16 January 2015

A well-regulated and managed in-situ recovery process in uranium mining should be safe – Lane

A well-regulated and managed in-situ recovery process in uranium mining should be safe – Lane

11 March 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<