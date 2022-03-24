‘Where are we now’ exhibition features at the Goethe-Institut

The Goethe-Institut Namibia on Thursday commenced with the hosting of an exhibition titled, ‘Where are we now, by Ericke Tjiueza and Kevin Perestrelo, curated by Efano Efano.

The exhibition is centred on the question of, ‘Is Namibia a safe space where we can embrace, celebrate and hold space for the women, children, and LGBTQIA+ community?

The Institut said the immersive multi-disciplinary exhibition is showcasing the photo series, ‘Family Portrait’ that celebrate trans motherhood and ‘Jardin’ an intimate series that honours the body, and deconstructs archaic definitions of beauty and gender.

“This is the first of three exhibitions that we will be hosting under our Stage programme for 2022,” added the Institut.

Tjiueza and Perestrelo have since invited the public to reflect and ponder, ‘Where we are now? 32 years after Namibian Independence.

The artists will do a walkabout on 30 March at 18:00 and the exhibition will be open on Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 17:30 on Friday from 09:00 to 14:00 and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 13:00.