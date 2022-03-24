Select Page

City of Windhoek inks agreement with vocational training to strengthen apprenticeship and training programme

Posted by | Mar 25, 2022 |

City of Windhoek inks agreement with vocational training to strengthen apprenticeship and training programme

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the City of Windhoek (CoW) and the Windhoek Vocational Training (WVTC) on 24 March, to formalise and strengthen their partnership on the apprenticeship and training programme.

Acting Chief Executive Officer at the City of Windhoek, Jennifer Comalie said this undertaking will create opportunities for young people to gain the necessary skills that will make a meaningful impact in alleviating the unemployment levels.

Chairperson of the WVTC Board, Webster Gonzo indicated that he was delighted to form part of this historic partnership in signing the agreement, which is a significant milestone in the ongoing collaborations between the two institutions in providing practical training to the trainees.

For the next five years, the institutions will collaborate in the areas of practical training of Trainees including job attachments and internships, access to facilities and professional equipment for purposes of training and education, joint research and development, TVET skills information dissemination, exchange or secondment of personnel, programme development for capacity building, curriculum development and consulting and other services.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Institute of People Management Conference goes virtual

Institute of People Management Conference goes virtual

28 October 2020

Cleaver new MD of De Beers Group

Cleaver new MD of De Beers Group

3 June 2016

Welman recognised as leader in risk management

Welman recognised as leader in risk management

27 November 2018

Capricorn Group supports capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia

Capricorn Group supports capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia

8 April 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<