City of Windhoek inks agreement with vocational training to strengthen apprenticeship and training programme

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the City of Windhoek (CoW) and the Windhoek Vocational Training (WVTC) on 24 March, to formalise and strengthen their partnership on the apprenticeship and training programme.

Acting Chief Executive Officer at the City of Windhoek, Jennifer Comalie said this undertaking will create opportunities for young people to gain the necessary skills that will make a meaningful impact in alleviating the unemployment levels.

Chairperson of the WVTC Board, Webster Gonzo indicated that he was delighted to form part of this historic partnership in signing the agreement, which is a significant milestone in the ongoing collaborations between the two institutions in providing practical training to the trainees.

For the next five years, the institutions will collaborate in the areas of practical training of Trainees including job attachments and internships, access to facilities and professional equipment for purposes of training and education, joint research and development, TVET skills information dissemination, exchange or secondment of personnel, programme development for capacity building, curriculum development and consulting and other services.