Indoor Hockey League to receive additional financial boost from local bank

Posted by | Mar 25, 2022 |

Bank Windhoek this week pledged an additional N$300,000 to the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League, ‘the bank’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack announced this week.

Pack delivered the news at a press conference hosted at Wanderer’s Sport’s Grounds in Windhoek, signalling the official start of the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League.

Pack said that Bank Windhoek is not new to hockey and that it has committed to the sport since 2015, with a financial investment of almost N$ 1.4 million.

“We believe in the transformative power of team sport. We believe in the impact it makes in the lives of ordinary Namibians. As a truly 100% Namibian company and a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize that our country is better because Bank Windhoek is here,” she said.

“Not only are we a proud sponsor of hockey, but we are also proud ambassadors of the game,” she concluded.

Committed to sports development: The Namibian Hockey Union President, Reagon Graig, receives the sponsorships from Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

