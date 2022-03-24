MTC and Home Affairs conclude connectivity agreement

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) have concluded a connectivity agreement that will see the Ministry benefit from the country’s premier leading ICT entity, MTC, in terms of connectivity and various communication solutions.

This is subsequent to a ministerial procurement process, to which the tender was successfully awarded to MTC.

Under the agreement, the MHAISS institutional telephone system (fixed line solution) will now be connected to the MTC “081” prefix. Additionally, the new partnership will further see MTC provide the MHAISS with greater capacity, enabling more product options that can stimulate and enhance optimized service delivery to benefit the public.

According to MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo, “delivering excellent service to stakeholders is central to both MTC and the Ministry, hence the partnership will better service delivery to enhance stakeholders’ satisfaction.

Quality service provision is a shared value by our two institutions, and as we are honoured to be the Ministry’s new connectivity partner, we are also proud to be the facilitator that will be contributing to the Ministry’s success in executing its mandate and mission and serving the Namibian nation with ease.”

Margaret Kalo, Chief Public Relations Officer at the Ministry said “we believe and are confident that our partnership with MTC will yield more positive outcomes. They are a digital enabler, and that alone speaks volumes of what can be achieved out of this cooperation.”