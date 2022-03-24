Select Page

Pupkewitz Motor’s gets new Head of Marketing

Mar 24, 2022

Pupkewitz Motor Division has announced Veruschka de la Harpe as their new Head of Marketing effective 9 March and the latest member of their Senior Management.

The Division said De La Harpe in her new role will work closely with all the Dealer Principals, the executive committee and the board to ensure that the client journey for all Pupkewitz Motors clients is as seamless as possible as this speaks to the company’s core values of client centricity.

“She will also take lead in ensuring the business objectives are met and the margin of market share continues to grow through new means of going about the day to day business such as the digitization of most of the client touchpoints,” said the Pupkewitz Motor Division.

Acting Managing Director for Pupkewitz Motors, Anton Westraadt said they are delighted to have De La Harpe on the team heading their marketing portfolio. “The automotive retail sector is undergoing some major changes and this coupled with a shift from motoring to mobility, amplifies the importance of understanding our customers’ mobility needs and positioning ourselves to best serve these needs, therefore we have no doubt that De La Harpe is in for an exciting ride and will add great value to the thirteen brands Pupkewitz Motors represent in Namibia,” said Westraadt.

De La Harpe said she is most excited about the fact that she will be working in the industry that has long been described as a man’s world. “With the pandemic that has shown us the importance of being agile in adjusting the ways we do business, as usual, very few things seem like a daunting task nowadays they are more like challenges that I am excited to take on and make a success of together with a highly motivated and capable team,” she added.

She said her views and work ethic are well aligned to that of the Pupkewitz group, which is well entrenched in a high-performance culture that forms the basis of service excellence to all their clients, employees, stakeholders and service provider.

De Le Harpe has been described as a young dynamic leader who understands the importance and involvement of stakeholders across all segments and she is eager about the development of communities and industries that contribute to the growth of the economy.

 

