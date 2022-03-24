UNAM law students in line for generous Legal Shield bursaries

Doreen Lyomba and Immanuel Ngesheya will each receive a bursary of N$30,000 for this year from Legal Shield, and after completion of their studies they will work for Trustco Insurance in a law field. The two are law students at the University of Namibia.

Trustco Insurance Deputy Chief Executive, Kevin Anderson said the company has exceeded the N$1.2 million mark in bursaries to more than 50 students since the programme started in 2002.

Lomba and Ngesheya were chosen as bursary recipients following a rigorous selection process which looked at personal attributes as well as academic achievements.

Legal Shield was launched in 2000 as the only Namibian legal insurance provider. It offers affordable legal cover against costs stemming from civil, criminal, matrimonial, labour and administrative litigation matters.

Bursary recipients Doreen Lyomba and Immanuel Ngesheya (centre left and right) with Trustco Insurance Chief Executive, Anette Brand (right) and her Deputy, Kevin Anderson (left).