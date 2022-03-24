Nedbank for Autism Golf Series makes its Oranjemund debut

The Nedbank for Autism Series is teeing-off this coming Saturday, 26 March at the Oranjemund Golf Club.

The series which is in its third year was launched in February 2020 with the aim of creating awareness for the Autism Association of Namibia.

DZ Golf Coordinator, Dan Zwiebel, mentioned that this leg of the Nedbank for Autism Series will be one to look out for, as golfers in the diamond town of Oranjemund are eager to take part in the coveted golf event.

“Oranjemund is a popular golf destination in the southern part of the country, and we are excited to host the third round of the Nedbank for Autism Series 2022 in this amazing town. The response from the local community has been very positive and we hope to make a great impression as players can look forward to a well-organised event with attention to detail,” said Zwiebel.

Nedbank’s involvement in the towns’ SME ecosystem started last year, when the bank, together with Oranjemund’s OMDis and Uconomy Namibia, announced a groundbreaking collaboration that will usher in a new era in supporting SME development. The three-layered approach collaboration will enable young talent to enter the world of work, support the SME sector, and build an ecosystem with the specific aim of driving an integrated socio-economic development platform.

Zwiebel said they received immense support from golfers in the neighbouring town of Rosh Pinah, and are also looking forward to attracting players from Alexander Bay, South Africa.

The Autism Series continues as follows, Tsumeb Golf Club, Saturday, 14 May 2022, Mariental Golf Club, Saturday, 23 July 2022, Oshakati Golf Club, Saturday, 06 August 2022, Rossmund Golf Course, Saturday, 27 August 2022, Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate, Saturday, 03 September 2022, Walvis Bay Golf Club, Saturday, 10 September 2022, Windhoek Golf and Country Club, Saturday, 08 October 2022, and the final at Omeya Golf Club on Friday, 18 November 2022.

Co-sponsors for the Nedbank for Autism Series include M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, ComputerKit Namibia, Engen Namibia, Imperial, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, Taeuber & Corssen, Pupkewitz Megabuild, Zebra Trailers, and Future Media.

