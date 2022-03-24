Select Page

Public can give input on the Divorce Bill- Justice Ministry

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is calling on the public to give input on the Divorce Bill, which will remove the fault-based ground for divorce and introduce a new ground on the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

The ministry said as the policy head of matters relating to Justice and the administrator responsible for policy in the legal and justice sector, intend to propose legal reforms in divorce matters in the country.

“As part of the law-making process and in an effort to have an all-inclusive approach which reflects and caters for all Namibians we are calling for public participation and inputs on this proposed law,” the ministry added.

The ministry said inputs can be hand-delivered at the Ministry of Justice building, emailed to [email protected] or via the MOJ Twitter and Facebook pages and all comments should reach the Ministry by 4 April.

“The aim of the Divorce Bill is to consolidate and reform the divorce law of the country, which is currently governed by common law and various pieces of legislation and most of these laws have now become obsolete as they no longer reflect the values and aspirations of the Namibian people,” emphasised the MOJ.

The ministry further expressed that the proposed Divorce Law will among others enhance access to courts, speed up finalisation of divorce matters by empowering the Magistrates courts to address certain divorce matters, reduce legal costs involve in divorce litigations and will also provide for privacy and restriction on the publication of certain divorce court proceedings.

 

