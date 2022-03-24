More international flights expected at HKIA this weekend

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) on Thursday announced that Eurowings Discover and Ethiopian Airlines are expanding their operations from Sunday, 27 March at our flagship airport, Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The much-needed developments are implemented thanks to the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Namibia and the states of Germany, South Africa, Angola, and Ethiopia.

The Lufthansa Group increases the Eurowings Discover service to seven weekly flights between Frankfurt and Windhoek, starting 27 March 2022 as a year-round service.

A further increase to ten weekly flights is set from July to mid-September 2022 and will include the introduction of travel options for local travellers between Windhoek and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Ethiopian Airlines (ET) too, are set to resume their Sunday flight from HKIA from 27 March, increasing their frequencies from four to five per week. ET will fly between Addis Ababa and Windhoek on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Fly Namibia also increased their Windhoek to Cape Town flights from three to six weeks in March 2022 while TAAG Angola has added Saturday to their Monday and Thursday schedule.

“This is indeed great news for the aviation and tourism industry in Namibia. Again, this is to drive and revive economic development which was impacted by COVID-19. As NAC, we will continue to stimulate air service development and that is why we invest in infrastructure development at our airports,” Bisey /Uirab, NAC CEO said.

/Uirab calls on stakeholders to maintain these flights with outstanding customer service.

“We need to aggressively safeguard these routes and no better way to do it than with great customer experience at the airport and through the visitors’ journey in Namibia. Let us be alert and attentive to the needs of the visitors to ensure that their stay with us is indeed memorable,” stated /Uirab.

The recently revamped Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) has seen a significant increase from 10393 to 24055 passengers traffic in February 2022 which translates to 131.5% as compared to the same period the previous year.