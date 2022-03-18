SADC celebrates the end of violence in the region

Namibia joined the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), on 23 March to commemorate SADC Liberation Day.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) said in a statement that since 2019, SADC has commemorated 23 March as the day that marked the end of the battles at Cuito Cuanavale in southern Angola, where forces of the apartheid regime in South Africa were defeated. “This lead to the independence of Namibia and the creation of a non-racial democratic South Africa as well as the consolidation of the independence and sovereignty of Angola,” added MIRCO.

The Ministry said the new chapter of peace and stability was opened, enabling the region to pursue the path of regional integration rather than confrontation. “Hence in commemorating 23 March, Liberation Day, we honour the brave sons and daughters of the region and their fellow internationalist fighters who made supreme sacrifice in lighting the flame of freedom and whose blood watered the tree bearing the fruits were enjoyed today,” said the Ministry.

MIRCO further saluted the visionary founders of SADC whose foresight of Southern Africa moving towards political liberation has been translated into reality and it is now up to us and future generations to move it forward through the SADC Vision 2050 and the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, guiding the strategic direction of the Region.

“Both the SADC Vision 2050 and RISDP 2020-30 envision a peaceful, middle to high-income industrialized region, where all citizens enjoy sustainable economic well being, justice and freedom,” concluded the Ministry.

