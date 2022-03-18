Noordoewer Secondary school receives much needed learning resources

Noordoewer Secondary school, situated almost 800 km from the capital Windhoek, received well-needed laptops, projects and pull down screens valued at N$70,500 from FNB Namibia.

Head Boy of the School, Neighton Robers at a hand-over event last week said they are thrilled to have the support of the bank, as the donation promotes quality education that ensures all students acquire the skills, knowledge and attitudes they need to become successful citizens and lifelong learns.

“You truly make the difference for us and we are extremely grateful,” added Robers.

FNB donated five laptops, five projectors and five pull-down screens and Branch Administrator of FNB Karasburg, Hermien Beukes said the support was in line with the six focus areas on which the FirstRand Namibia Foundation is built and the belief that no one should be denied the right to becoming a contributor to the development of Namibia, inclusive of her communities and economy.

“As a bank, we understand that there is an increased demand and diversification of economic activities mainly due to the growing emphasis on globalization and associated changes and they are committed to contribute to the skills development of the learners of the school and to support the nation for equitable prosperity and ensuring a sustainable inclusive economy,” added Beukes.

Beukes further said it is every learner and student’s right to thrive, and it is our duty as a community and village to ensure that, this happens. “We, through the Foundation, work to assist the government to lay the foundation at primary and rural levels, and that is why equipment and stationery such as these handed over are of the utmost importance so that teachers and learners have the tools they need to succeed,” concluded Beukes.