Benguela Gem vessel arrives – 160 highly skilled jobs expected to be created

The recently inaugurated Benguela Gem vessel is expected to boost revenue production for Debmarine Namibia, a statement from the Ministry of Mines said on their social media platform.

The Debmarine Namibia’s latest diamond recovery vessel was officially inaugurated on 18 March and is expected to commence operations next week, well ahead of its original schedule.

“At least 160 highly skilled jobs are expected to be created. The vessel and its 160 strong workforces are expected to boost Debmarine’s annual diamond production by an additional 500,000 carats of diamonds,” the statement said, adding that additional carats are expected to boost revenue for the partnership between De Beers Group and the Namibian government, each year by more than N$10 billion.

At the event of the inauguration of the Debmarine Namibia Benguela Gem vessel, Minister of Mines, Tom Alweendo encouraged Namibians, to move opportunities of economic potential to execution.

“We can no longer afford to sit for decades and decades on EPLs. If you don’t have the means, or the capital to develop the EPLs,” said Alweendo.

He further highlighted the importance of partnering with people/entities who have the means in order to fast track development in the diamond exploration and mining sector.