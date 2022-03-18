Select Page

Schools in the Mpungu Circuit receive school uniforms

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) announced the donation of school uniforms worth approximately N$90,000 to five schools in the Mpungu Circuit by different donors, recently.

The Council said the schools that received the donation were Zone, Usivi, Runda, Kadumbu and Tare Junior Primary School.

Speaking on behalf of the donors, Marcus Karumbu said the aim of the initiative has been to put service as a motivation, as the importance of education is evident in nation-building. Another donor, Belinda Karuhumba narrated how she lost her 11-year-old son in a car accident in 2013 and decided to start the initiative to support school going children for the first time in 2017.

Mpungu Circuit Education Inspector, Japhet Siteketa encouraged teachers to join hands with the donours by maximizing their efforts to ensure all learners do perform as expected since partners are coming in to mitigate challenges. “School uniforms have been a challenge to the learners at the schools and the gesture is very impactful,” he added.

Mpungu Constituency Councillors meanwhile called on for proper coordination between teachers and partners to ensure the donation is put to good use and not lead to discouraging tendencies towards donors that will show no appreciation.

 

