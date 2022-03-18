Select Page

No more free water – City of Windhoek to reinstate prepaid water in informal settlements

The City of Windhoek on Friday announced the reinstatement of prepaid water supply in informal settlements.

According to the municipality, the prepaid water system will be reinstated and going forward the residents will be required to use their water tokens to get water, as they did previously.

“We have been supplying free water to the informal settlements since March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19, but the supply of free water has caused a financial burden to Council and it resolved to stop the supply of free water and reinstate the repaid water system,” the City emphasised.

The City said those who have lost their water tokens should buy new ones from their nearest municipal office and for further enquiries, residents should contact their customer contact centre at 061 290 3777.

 

