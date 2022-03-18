Select Page

Bird flu is back, should we be worried? – Scientific Society to host talk

Posted by | Mar 18, 2022 |

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting the public to a talk by Mark Groenewald from Atlantic Guano, Dr Umberto Molini an Epidemiologist at the University of Namibia and Dr Tina Shilongo of the Department of Veterinary Services, on 23 March at 19:00 on “Bird Flu- How worried should we be?”

The society said the three speakers will describe the outbreak on the Guano Platform in Walvis Bay, the risks to other wild birds, domestic poultry and humans and the response from the government veterinary department.

“There has been another outbreak of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in the country and so far it has mostly affected Cape Cormorants and only along the Central Coast, and the question is should we be worried,” the Society asked.

Limited space is available and participants should RSVP at [email protected] or 061 306450.

