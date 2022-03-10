Select Page

Swakopmund to host 32nd Independence Anniversary celebrations

Mar 18, 2022

The 32nd Independence Anniversary event will be held at the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund, Erongo Region on 21 March, the Information Ministry announced in a statement this week.

According to the Ministry, the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob, will deliver the keynote address and the event will be by invitation only.

“The ministry urges all Namibians to follow the proceedings live on the NBC TV and Radio language services as well as the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) Facebook page,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the ministry advised the media to remain cognizant of the COVID-19 general regulations on public gatherings and limit the number of journalists who will cover the event.

The event will be conducted under strict compliance with the public health COVID-19 general regulations on Public Gatherings, which limit gatherings to 1000 people.

 

