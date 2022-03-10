Select Page

NSA, NORED join hands to enhance spatial mapping of electric infrastructure

The Namibia Statistics Agency and the Northern Electricity Distributor (NORED) this week signed an agreement to enhance the spatial mapping of powerlines, meters, transformers and other electric infrastructure.

The mapping of this infrastructure will mean that NORED will be able to efficiently monitor these infrastructures, especially through other tools such as satellite images that the NSA has secured on behalf of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure.

NORED will further benefit from the existing pool of government data in conducting their spatial planning, including these satellite images that are frequently updated. The placement of other infrastructure in the National Spatial Data Infrastructure will assist NORED in determining priority service areas, therefore improving service delivery.

The data from the future Population and Housing Census will be of particular value to NORED in terms of updating and understanding what the actual rate of access and electrification are versus the total population and households in NORED area of operation.

The two institutions will collaborate on customer data and use of spatial information that demonstrate its value and benefit to local, regional, and national development programs and priorities as well as to work together in joint committees leading to mutual sharing of knowledge and expertise.

f.l.t.r: Fillemon Nakashole, CEO of NORED and Alex Shimuafeni, Statistician-General & CEO of NSA.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

