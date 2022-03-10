Select Page

Mayoral clean-up exercise should remain a collective responsibility – Malan

Posted by | Mar 17, 2022 |

Mayoral clean-up exercise should remain a collective responsibility – Malan

The City of Windhoek held the Mayoral Clean-Up on 12 March at the Moses Garoeb Constituency and all hands were on deck for the campaign.

The aim of the campaign was to get the community directly involved in cleaning their surroundings and ensuring that they are free from litter and pollution.

Windhoek Mayor Sade Gawanas expressed her appreciation to the community and stakeholders who participated and support this initiative and efforts geared to reclaiming Windhoek’s cleanest city status.

“Windhoek is currently ranked number five cleanest city in Africa and we are determined to ensure that Namibia’s capital returns to its former cleanest glory,” said Gawanas, adding the responsibility to maintain cleanliness should start at home.

Managing Director of Shoprite, Paul Malan who also participated in the campaign said it while it is great to do business in Windhoek, it should remain a collective responsibility to keep it clean. Malan pledged Shoprite’s continuous support for the clean city initiative.

The campaign was supported by Shoprite, Rent-a-Drum, Plastic Packaging, Development Workshops, Namibia Recycling Forum, Khomas Regional Councillor, We Can Festival as well as learners from the schools in the Moses //Garoeb Constituency.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Upgraded solar plant helps improve rhino surveillance and protection

Upgraded solar plant helps improve rhino surveillance and protection

16 June 2017

Lucky the Cheetah championing as N/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary surrogate mother

Lucky the Cheetah championing as N/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary surrogate mother

31 July 2017

Zambezi trio shines

Zambezi trio shines

11 July 2014

Veld fires across the country becoming a serious concern – Minister

Veld fires across the country becoming a serious concern – Minister

14 October 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<