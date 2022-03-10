Mayoral clean-up exercise should remain a collective responsibility – Malan

The City of Windhoek held the Mayoral Clean-Up on 12 March at the Moses Garoeb Constituency and all hands were on deck for the campaign.

The aim of the campaign was to get the community directly involved in cleaning their surroundings and ensuring that they are free from litter and pollution.

Windhoek Mayor Sade Gawanas expressed her appreciation to the community and stakeholders who participated and support this initiative and efforts geared to reclaiming Windhoek’s cleanest city status.

“Windhoek is currently ranked number five cleanest city in Africa and we are determined to ensure that Namibia’s capital returns to its former cleanest glory,” said Gawanas, adding the responsibility to maintain cleanliness should start at home.

Managing Director of Shoprite, Paul Malan who also participated in the campaign said it while it is great to do business in Windhoek, it should remain a collective responsibility to keep it clean. Malan pledged Shoprite’s continuous support for the clean city initiative.

The campaign was supported by Shoprite, Rent-a-Drum, Plastic Packaging, Development Workshops, Namibia Recycling Forum, Khomas Regional Councillor, We Can Festival as well as learners from the schools in the Moses //Garoeb Constituency.