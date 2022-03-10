Sports ministry receives support for survey on sport and physical education

The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service this week received 52 laptops preloaded with special data collection software developed to assist them in conducting a Namibia Sports Development Index.

The donation from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), includes 1,600 copies of printed Sport4Life manuals that have been developed in the past with various sports federations (i.e. Basketball4Life, Football4Life, Netball4Life and Volleyball4Life manuals) and N$1 million.

The donation enables the ministry to carry out a household survey on sport, physical activity and physical education questions. This survey and its results will contribute to the achievement of the SDGs as well as the National Development Plan (NDP5). It is also fulfilling the recommendations in the Kazan Action Plan, adopted at the 6th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport.

Furthermore, the Namibia Sports Development Index will complement the policy on Integrated Physical Education and School Sports that is in development. Once the household survey on sport and PE questions has been completed, the 52 laptops will continue to be used by sports officers throughout the regions in Namibia to streamline their sporting and academic activities.

“The laptops and the 1,600 copies of printed Sport4Life manuals represent a major donation from the Sport4Development project that GIZ has been collaborating with us on as the ministry for several years. We remain very grateful and hope it will lead to the continued uptake of physical and sporting activities in Namibia,” minister Agnes Tjongarero said.