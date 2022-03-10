GIPF invests N$24.5 million in Kavango West

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has invested approximately N$24.5 million in Kavango West, specifically in Nkurenkuru, as part of its value creation strategy, according to the Chairperson of the GIPF board of trustees, Nilian Mulemi.

The Fund’s investment has been used for renewable microfinance loans (Lima Power, Group Micro enterprises, Solar power), valued at N$13 million and housing financing, valued at N$11.5million.

Mulemi, who was speaking at the launch of the Fund’s satellite office in Nkurenkuru said the office will increase the Fund’s national footprint to ensure active members, as well as annuitants in the town and region, can access GIPF services conveniently without travelling 140 kilometres to the nearest in Rundu.

The new Nkurenkuru office is equipped to offer services including; pension enquiries and advice, biometric registration and verification, benefit and income statements and submission of supporting documents. The office will be operated by client service consultants two weeks per month.

“The GIPF’s Board and Management’s commitment to relentlessly improve the Funds administrative capacity is undisputed, as all our efforts are driven towards improving efficiencies and effectiveness in the area of service delivery,” Mulemi said.

GIPF on 11 March opened another satellite office in Grootfontein and another will be opened on 28 March in Opuwo.