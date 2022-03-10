Select Page

DStv introduces add-on movie channels

DStv Namibia this week launched DStv Add Movies, a new feature that allows select customers the option to “add movies” to their existing DStv subscription.

DStv Add Movies will be available to DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers for an additional N$99 per channel added-on. With Add Movies, DStv customers get one month of a variety of movies available on DStv Premium movie channels; M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and M-Net Movies 3.

“Movie lovers across our packages can now enjoy the best in straight-from-the-cinema blockbuster movies. With DStv Add Movies, there is a movie to suit every mood and age group. So whatever your package, you can now add movies onto their bill,” said Abbelene Boer, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Namibia.

The Add Movies can be added to the customer’s package via the MyDStv App, WhatsApp and the MultiChoice Call Centre and Walk-In Centres.

 

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

