Select Page

Tourism sector still in recession says Geingob

Posted by | Mar 16, 2022 |

Tourism sector still in recession says Geingob

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on Tuesday said economic data reveals that the volume of foreign tourist arrivals remain at only one-third of what they were in 2019.

“This means that the employment-intensive tourism sector which provides direct and indirect employment to approximately 150,000 Namibians, is still in recession,” Geingob said in a statement during a press briefing in Windhoek.

According to Geingob, vaccination remains one of the most effective measures in our multi-faceted national response against COVID-19.

“It not only reduces individual chances of developing severe illness, hospitalization and death but can also help to restore economic activity, particularly in the adversely affected tourism sector,” he added.

In eased adjustments to the health regulations in combating COVID-19, Geingob announced that fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to produce a negative PCR test result upon arrival at a Namibian Points of Entry but are instead required to present an authentic, valid vaccination card at the point of entry.

Geingob meanwhile said as of Tuesday, only 21.4 % of the country’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, of which this is one-third of the WHO recommended population coverage of 60% to achieve national herd immunity.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Catching up with Miss Namibia 2010

Catching up with Miss Namibia 2010

28 March 2014

Trailblazer for travel

Trailblazer for travel

11 January 2013

Queen Elizabeth docks in Walvis Bay

Queen Elizabeth docks in Walvis Bay

21 November 2019

Another tourism route in the pipeline

Another tourism route in the pipeline

27 February 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<