Rössing Uranium records lowest all injury frequency rate in 2021

Rössing Uranium recorded its lowest All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) of 0.29 in 2021, the best performance in the history of the mine, according to the Chamber Mines first e-newsletter for 2022 released this week.

“Our goal is for every member of the workforce to go home safe and healthy every day and for us, this is a big milestone and a sound indicator that we are well on our journey towards Zero Harm,” Rössing manager for Health Safety Environment and Protection Services, Jacklyn Mwenze said in the publication.

According to Mwenze, consistently since 2018, Rössing has been on a downward trend in terms of all injuries and year-on-year, they have been exceeding the annual targets set.

“This symbolizes ownership and is evident that people are taking care of their safety and not hurting themselves while at the same time looking out for one another,” she added.

Mwenze meanwhile, said achieving a 0.29 AIFR required ownership, hard work, commitment, and teamwork from all the stakeholders at Rossing.

“Everybody has a role to play and if we each play our role in self-preservation and look well after one another, the outputs will show themselves in the result as was the case 2021,” she said while urging the Rössing team to keep working to the goal of zero harm.