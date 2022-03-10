Select Page

Keetmanshoop Municipality requiring assistance in several departments from Mother city

Posted by | Mar 16, 2022 |

Keetmanshoop Municipality requiring assistance in several departments from Mother city

The City of Windhoek and Keetmanshoop Municipality this week had an opportunity to share knowledge and expertise on how to address the challenges affecting municipal service delivery.

The Keetmanshoop delegation during the courtesy visit to Windhoek was led Mayor of Keetmanshoop, McDonald Hanse.

The Mayor of Windhoek Sade Gawanas and the Hanse discussed the possible areas of further cooperation as the existing agreement between the two municipalities ends in October.

The two highlighted the importance of fostering relationships that will yield tangible results and strengthening the areas of cooperation between the two councils as it is a cost-cutting measure to prove service delivery.

During the discussions, it was concluded that the Keetmanshoop Municipality requires support from the City of Windhoek that includes exchange of human capital and skills transfer, credit control policy, utilisation of underground water source, roads and stormwater, road maintenance, housing and land delivery, solid waste management and economic development among others.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Research firm ranks Bank Windhoek the best bank

Research firm ranks Bank Windhoek the best bank

17 December 2019

Development Bank now ready to finance SMEs

Development Bank now ready to finance SMEs

3 November 2017

President to deliver State of the Nation Address on Wednesday

President to deliver State of the Nation Address on Wednesday

10 April 2018

What will people say about me at my funeral

What will people say about me at my funeral

26 April 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<