Keetmanshoop Municipality requiring assistance in several departments from Mother city

The City of Windhoek and Keetmanshoop Municipality this week had an opportunity to share knowledge and expertise on how to address the challenges affecting municipal service delivery.

The Keetmanshoop delegation during the courtesy visit to Windhoek was led Mayor of Keetmanshoop, McDonald Hanse.

The Mayor of Windhoek Sade Gawanas and the Hanse discussed the possible areas of further cooperation as the existing agreement between the two municipalities ends in October.

The two highlighted the importance of fostering relationships that will yield tangible results and strengthening the areas of cooperation between the two councils as it is a cost-cutting measure to prove service delivery.

During the discussions, it was concluded that the Keetmanshoop Municipality requires support from the City of Windhoek that includes exchange of human capital and skills transfer, credit control policy, utilisation of underground water source, roads and stormwater, road maintenance, housing and land delivery, solid waste management and economic development among others.