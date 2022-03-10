Apex bank awards bursaries to seven undergrads

The Bank of Namibia this week awarded seven Namibian students with bursaries to pursue their undergraduate studies at various local and SADC institutions of higher learning.

The students demonstrated excellent academic performance in their grade 12 results of 2021 and were accepted to study various programs ranging from Accounting, Mathematics, Computer Science in Cyber Security and Economics.

“Our entire education sector has been challenged with numerous disruptions to the academic calendar over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation was made worse last year, as these very same students had to sit for exams for a second time, which brought about a host of other challenges such as difficulties registering at tertiary institutions that have their internal deadlines,” said Deputy Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Ebson Uanguta.

The Bank’s bursaries are awarded based on merit after an extensive search coupled with interviews with shortlisted candidates.

The bursary scheme covers the students’ tuition fees, textbooks, transportation, accommodation, living-related costs for the duration of studies and a return flight ticket for those admitted outside the country.

To date, the Bank has availed 144 undergraduate bursaries to students. Of this total, 21 are current undergraduate bursary holders at various universities.

“We continue to invest in a bursary scheme in highly sought areas to support our young talented people to become knowledge workers upon graduation. Through its Bursary Scheme, the Bank of Namibia plays its part in ensuring that the next generation of employees and leaders will be equipped to meet evolving market demands for skills and innovation,” Uanguta said.