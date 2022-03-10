Select Page

Community safety upped a level with radios from Rössing

Four neighbourhood watches based in Swakopmund each received a set of analogue walkie talkies from Rössing Uranium last week. The radios were presented to the watchgroups at a function on Friday 11 March.

The mine’s manager for Corporate Communication, Daylight Ekandjo said this was a proactive move to help the people who protect communities to communicate freely while on shift.

She added that safety is pivotal to the mine’s operations hence the rationale to promote safety also where their employees live.

“A neighbourhood watch plays a pivotal role in safeguarding communities, as you serve as our eyes and protection both day and night. We can just imagine how difficult it is at times to communicate effectively with each other when you are performing your duties,” she said.

“We have a famous hashtag at Rössing which I want to leave you with today, #Onlytogether. I encourage you as you go out there to safeguard the community, to remember, #Onlytogether can we make Swakopmund and Namibia crime free.”

On behalf of all the teams, Tamariskia neighbourhood watch member, John-fefa Ngola thanked Rössing Uranium for the gesture, noting that they will now communicate better as they no longer will need to make “call me requests” to a fellow team member when they have to perform their duties.

 

