Geingob relaxes COVID-19 restrictions – Wearing face masks no longer mandatory

The wearing of masks in public places will no longer be mandatory, the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob announced on Tuesday during the 41st COVID-19 briefing on the national response measures.

“Wearing of masks in public places is no longer mandatory. However, people who are in close settings, such as public transport, indoor public meetings are encouraged to wear masks. The physical distance of no less than 1 meter must be maintained between persons at all times,” he said.

With regards to the size of public gatherings, Geingob said for the next dispensation, the size of the public

gatherings will be adjusted from 500 to 1,000 people.

“This will be applicable to all social gatherings as defined in the regulations, including weddings, funerals, church services and sporting events; also increased the size of public gathering from 500 to 1000, while fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to produce a negative PCR test result upon arrival at Namibian points of entry, but are instead required to present an authentic, valid vaccination card at Point of Entry,” he added.

The current regulations are due to expire Wednesday and the new Public Health Regulations will come into force from midnight, 16 March 2022, for a period of 30 days until 15 April.

Currently, the recovery rate from COVID-19 now stands at 97%, with a Case Fatality Rate of 2,5%.