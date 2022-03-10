Shaliaxwe retains 2022 Rössing virtual marathon title

Jeremia Shaliaxwe retained his title as the 42km men-open category champion in a time of 02:24:00.00, while Anna Amutoko secured the title as the new 42km ladies-open category champion in a time of 02:43:19.

The event which was held under the theme Live to run, Run to live, marks the second virtual marathon hosted by Rössing Uranium as the mine continues to promote healthy and active lifestyles.

Both athletes will receive N$20,000 cash prize monies in addition to the N$20,000 development bonus.

“A virtual marathon is challenging because runners are all on their own, with no water points, no road marshals and running on different road terrains,” Rössing Uranium’s manager Corporate Communication Daylight Ekandjo said while congratulating the participants.

Daylight added that Rössing Uranium is committed to continuing hosting the marathon in the best format that will benefit stakeholders and is hopeful that 2023 will allow Rössing Uranium to host a physical event.

The overall winners with their times are:

Marathon – 42km

Men’s open

1 Shaliaxwe Jeremia 02:24:00.00

2 Pinehas Erastus 03:10:55.00

3 Tjiyaya Gerald 03:11:00.00

Men’s – Veteran

1 Shipingana Simon 02:35:31.00

2 Vilho Paulus 02:35:59.00

3 Namweya Absalom 03:10:23.00

Men’s Master

1 Ndunga Kristof 02:25:37.00

2 Bachmann Werner 04:05:16.00

3 Chigariro Oliver 04:38:12.00

Grand Master

1 Herma Achim 04:50:45.

Ladies’ open

1 Amutoko Anna 02:43:19.00

2 Armas Alina 02:56:15.00

3 Van Niekerk Nadine 03:54:27.00

Ladies’ Veteran

1 Hartung Lynn 04:02:09.00

2 Oates Sonja 04:29:52.00

3 Nghipondoka-Robiati Ndiitah 04:44:30.00

Ladies Masters

1 Nambahu Emilia K 04:13:06.00

2 Tjitemisa Nonnie 04:15:54.00

3 Kintscher Susan 04:29:28.00

21km

Men’s open

1 Shigwedha Petrus Nasimane 01:10:54.00

2 Goeieman Albertinus 01:12:39.00

3 Hango Petrus 01:18:43.00

Men’s Veteran

1 David Salomo T 01:17:22.00

2 Hosea Frans 01:18:38.00

3 Akwenye Harold Bolla 01:34:53.00

Men’s Master

1 Diergaardt Roelf 01:51:52.00

2 Braz Gabriel Josh 01:53:06.00

3 Kahatjipara Brian 01:56:33.00

Men’s Junior

1 Haingura Alfeus 02:10:00.00

Ladies’ open

1 Shelikita Ndahambelela K 01:30:00.00

2 Nghiiki Mwetuvaya 01:45:06.00

3 Kruger Eclah 01:54:22.00.