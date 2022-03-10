Select Page

Well wishers called on to help mother give differently-abled child a home

The Side by Side- Early Intervention Centre in collaboration with Hands and Hope Namibia, is appealing to the public to help a single mother who has a differently-abled child, Ewald, to construct a shelter worth N$15,000.

The Centre said that Ewald and his mother have been in their programme for about two years and she works an 8 to 5 job to make sure Ewald attends all his sessions at the Side by Side-Early Intervention Centre.

“They have been staying in a family member’s but now the family is returning from the North and have since offered her a place on their erf where she can build her own room,” added the Centre.

The Centre said they have received a quote and will do the payment in faith for the home to be built, therefore they are asking good samaritans to help the two.

“If the mother can not build a house she will be forced to send Ewald to the farm and because Ewald has a severe disability, farm life is not an option for him in our opinion,” emphasised the Intervention Centre.

“This campaign is one of a kind, to help a mother who is committed and hard-working give her child a chance at a good quality of life,” said the Centre.

Side by Side-Early Intervention Centre is a centre for children with disabilities in Namibia and they are based in Katutura.

 

