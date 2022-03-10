Headline inflation trends upward to 4.5% in February

The annual inflation rate continued an upward trend increasing by 4.5% in February 2022, compared to 2.7% recorded a year ago.

The inflation rate stood at 0.2% compared to 1.1% recorded a month earlier. The slowdown in the monthly inflation rate was reflected mainly in hotels, cafes, and restaurants (from 7.1% to -0.1%) and furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house (from 5.4% to -0.3%).

“The main contributors to the annual inflation rate was Transport (1.8%) followed by Food and non-alcoholic beverages (1%),” Statistician-General of the Namibia Statistic Agency, Alex Shimuafeni said.