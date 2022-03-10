Select Page

Headline inflation trends upward to 4.5% in February

Posted by | Mar 15, 2022 |

Headline inflation trends upward to 4.5% in February

The annual inflation rate continued an upward trend increasing by 4.5% in February 2022, compared to 2.7% recorded a year ago.

The inflation rate stood at 0.2% compared to 1.1% recorded a month earlier. The slowdown in the monthly inflation rate was reflected mainly in hotels, cafes, and restaurants (from 7.1% to -0.1%) and furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house (from 5.4% to -0.3%).

“The main contributors to the annual inflation rate was Transport (1.8%) followed by Food and non-alcoholic beverages (1%),” Statistician-General of the Namibia Statistic Agency, Alex Shimuafeni said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

NCCI hosts business climate review seminar

NCCI hosts business climate review seminar

25 January 2013

Bank’s corporate division grows

Bank’s corporate division grows

17 February 2012

Upside potential in Agra shares

Upside potential in Agra shares

14 August 2015

Credit growth drops to record low as households remain under pressure

Credit growth drops to record low as households remain under pressure

4 October 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<