Namdeb empowers local youth by upskilling and boosting their computer skills

Namdeb recently donated electronic equipment to the Southern Youth Entrepreneurs (SYE), an affiliate of the National Youth Council (NYC).

The donation which includes five 5 laptops with bags, a Canon printer/copier, an LCD projector, a Canon Power shot camera and a Hisense soundbox is valued at an estimated N$42,000.

The donation was received by Nestor Sheimi, the Chairperson for the NYC Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah constituency. In his acceptance speech, Nestor remarked that the donation would assist in empowering the local youth by upskilling and boosting their computer skills.

Namdeb Chief Operating Officer, Dr Jurgen Jacob handed over the equipment and said that Namdeb was proud to be able to make such a noble sponsorship to the local youth.

He added that with the announcement of the Namdeb Long-Term Plan that extends the mine by 20 years, Namdeb will prioritise the local youth for new vacancies as part of their ambition to reduce youth unemployment.

Also present at the same occasion, the Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah Constituency councillor, Lazarus Nangolo, applauded Namdeb for the donation.

Namdeb has supported social and empowerment entities, including NYC, since its inception. This partnership is based on the strong conviction that the destiny of Namibia is closely intertwined with the future of the youth.