Select Page

Namdeb empowers local youth by upskilling and boosting their computer skills

Posted by | Mar 15, 2022 |

Namdeb empowers local youth by upskilling and boosting their computer skills

Namdeb recently donated electronic equipment to the Southern Youth Entrepreneurs (SYE), an affiliate of the National Youth Council (NYC).

The donation which includes five 5 laptops with bags, a Canon printer/copier, an LCD projector, a Canon Power shot camera and a Hisense soundbox is valued at an estimated N$42,000.

The donation was received by Nestor Sheimi, the Chairperson for the NYC Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah constituency. In his acceptance speech, Nestor remarked that the donation would assist in empowering the local youth by upskilling and boosting their computer skills.

Namdeb Chief Operating Officer, Dr Jurgen Jacob handed over the equipment and said that Namdeb was proud to be able to make such a noble sponsorship to the local youth.

He added that with the announcement of the Namdeb Long-Term Plan that extends the mine by 20 years, Namdeb will prioritise the local youth for new vacancies as part of their ambition to reduce youth unemployment.

Also present at the same occasion, the Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah Constituency councillor, Lazarus Nangolo, applauded Namdeb for the donation.

Namdeb has supported social and empowerment entities, including NYC, since its inception. This partnership is based on the strong conviction that the destiny of Namibia is closely intertwined with the future of the youth.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

SSC Fund for education

SSC Fund for education

9 August 2013

Swakop Uranium joins study push

Swakop Uranium joins study push

21 February 2014

Namdeb supports art school in Oranjemund

Namdeb supports art school in Oranjemund

30 September 2016

Turning candidates into real bankers

Turning candidates into real bankers

8 February 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<