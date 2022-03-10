Classical music show set for this week

The Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO), in collaboration with the College of the Arts, will host the Capricorn Private Wealth Classical Music Festival at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) Aula in Windhoek on Thursday, 17 and Friday, 18 March.

The event will also be conducted by Christian Ludwig. The musicians from the NNSO together with the guests from the RSB will perform excerpts from Bizet’s opera Carmen and Namibian and German soloists will present a variety of musical pieces, mostly but not limited to the baroque and classic music epoch.

“The Capricorn Private Wealth Classical Music Festival 2022 promises to be a lovely concert with variation, fun, and just pure pleasure of enjoying music,” said Irmgard Rannersmann, chairlady of the NNSO.

Tickets are available at Webtickets Namibia at N$150 for adults and N$90 for pensioners and students.

Further, the NNSO, in collaboration with the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin (RSB), is busy preparing a classical concert to entertain music enthusiasts in March.

First on the calendar is the staging of the ‘Peter and the Wolf’ production in several schools in Windhoek, under the baton of Christian Ludwig, conductor of the Duesseldorf Symphony Orchestra.

The project is part of an ongoing partnership between the Lotto Stiftung Berlin and the cultural exchange programme between Berlin and Windhoek, supported by the German-Namibian Society and the German Embassy in Namibia.

“The NNSO and the cultural exchange programme aims to introduce young learners to classical music, giving them a chance to experience music instruments played live and in the same time offering Namibian children a chance to learn a musical instrument at Youth Orchestras of Namibia (Yona),” said Enrico Palascino, initiator of this project.