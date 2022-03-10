Select Page

Invest Africa to host the Namibia Investment Summit in Dubai

Invest Africa will be hosting the Namibia Investment Summit alongside the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board in Dubai on 23 March.

The summit will be hosted on the margins of Expo 2020 Dubai and attended by over 100 key players and investors from the private sector, government officials, thought leaders and policy experts.

Guest speakers will include; HE Dr Hage Geingob, Lucia Lipumbu, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade and Nangula Uaandja |CEO & Chairperson, NIPDB and Namibia Commissioner-General – Expo 2020 Dubai.

Themed, “Namibia, Advancing Sustainable Investments for a Diversified, Export-driven Economy”, the Namibia Investment Summit seeks to identify, engage and attract new investment leads and promote the country as a preferred investment destination as well as facilitate engagements between potential investors and Namibian entities.

Investors, financiers, FDI intermediaries and companies interested in doing business with Namibia are invited to participate and benefit from Investment Projects Ready to Offer (IPRO), Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Projects as well as opportunities for Business to Business and Business to Government meetings.

 

