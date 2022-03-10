Namibia to part of Qatar Airways largest ever African schedule

Qatar Airways will resume its service to Windhoek from 25 June as part of its largest-ever African schedule, the airline said in a recent statement.

With more than 200 weekly flights to 31 gateways across Africa following this launch, the Windhoek route will offer seamless connectivity for passengers to almost 150 destinations in the airline’s extensive global network, including gateways in Europe, such as Germany, France, Spain, the U.K. and India.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar will operate three weekly non-stop flights to and from Windhoek via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport (HIA), flown by the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner offering 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said, “This resumption demonstrates the strong ties between Doha and Namibia, with Qatar Airways enjoying an increasingly robust presence across the African continent, supporting economies and the ongoing recovery of the travel industry in the region”.

“Reinstating flights from Windhoek to Doha will not only ensure Qatar Airways is best-placed to meet the increasing demand for travel in Southern Africa, but it will also enable an even greater number of our valued passengers in Africa to experience our signature five-star service on board.”

Qatar Airways flight QR1373, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 01:45, arriving at 09:50 at Hosea Kutako International Airport. Qatar Airways flight QR1374, will depart from Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:20, and arrive at Hamad International Airport at 23:00.