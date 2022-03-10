Several projects receive financial support under the Nedbank Go Green Fund

Nedbank Namibia’s Go Green Fund on Friday, 11 March awarded a total of N$747,745 to seven projects supporting nature conservation in Namibia.

The fund, which is managed by the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), aims to enhance conservation and protect natural resources in the country. This is done through the support of individuals and organisations in Namibia working towards a more sustainable future.

“Since its establishment in 2001, the Go Green Fund has managed to fund over 40 projects in the environmental sector. Over the 21 years, the Nedbank Namibia Go Green Fund has supported individuals and organisations working towards a sustainable future for Namibians, endemic species and habitats,” said Nedbank Managing Director, Martha Murorua.

Grants have also been provided to support urgent work with elephants, the brown hyena, giraffes, the African wild dog, dolphins, and a range of carnivores, as well as human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

This year, the Namibia University of Science and Technology, through its project Kaokoflora, will receive N$149,500.

The National Botanical Research Institute, which is administered by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, is set to receive N$220,000 for two projects. The first project, which will receive N$120 000, entails identifying and delimiting important plant areas in Namibia: case study: Warmbad. Under the second project, the National Botanical Research Institute will be exploring and conserving plant diversity in the Kunene Region of Namibia through botanical collections. The Go Green Fund has allocated N$100,000 to this project.

A N$119 000 grant is also allocated to Stellenbosch University for its project on species diversity and geographic distribution of termites and their symbiotic fungi in Namibia.

A biodiversity inventory of the central Namib inselbergs project by Gobabeb-Namib Research will receive N$98,445.

The National Museum of Namibia, Windhoek will receive N$106, 000 for its project, discovering Namibia’s cryptic diversity through a national faunal DNA collection.

Another N$54,800 will be allocated to the Kwando Carnivore Project for its project for a Baseline Survey of Cheetahs and African Wild Dogs in the Mudumu Landscape.