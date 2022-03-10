Mathematical Olympiad set to take place on Thursday

The Namibia Mathematical Olympiad (NMO) 2021 Award Ceremony, an annual event where high school learners from all the regions compete against each other in solving mathematics problems, will be held on 17 March, at 09:00 at Safari Hotel Conference Centre.

The National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) said the purpose of the NMO is to promote mathematics in general, and popularize science, technology and innovation among learners, teachers, educators and the general public.

“It is a vehicle to encourage and challenge mathematically gifted young people to take on more active interest in the study of science, technology, and innovation by providing an opportunity for learners to showcase their knowledge,” added the NCRST.

NCRST will host the NMO in collaboration with the Namibia Ports Authority (Namport), the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (PETROFUND), the Embassy of Italy in Pretoria, the London Mathematical Society, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).