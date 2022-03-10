Select Page

Mekenificent introduces new product

Businesswoman Meke Namindo, founder of Mekenificent Wellness recently introduced her new product, dubbed, DETACHED.

According to Meke the product uses local marula oil with other blends to give it its unique touch, a unique combination of 100% natural soothing essential blends.

“I have experimented with our locally grown oil and am pleased to introduce our newest product, DETACHED, which helps with fast relief for pain associated with or due to fatigue, tension headaches, muscle cramps, arthritis, varicose veins, poor blood circulation and the natural aroma relieves nasal congestions,” said Meke.

Meke also said the oil is a must for mothers to keep in their homes for themselves and their families, as it gives that natural comfort when it is most needed.

Talking about her journey as an entrepreneur, Meke said the systems in the country are not designed to see some people excel. “Men are more likely to be funded more than women and requirements to run a successful business is just tough so to make it in Namibia you have to go above and beyond,” she emphasised.

Mekenificent currently employs close to 20 employees.

 

